Here's every Bay Area medalist from the Paris Olympics

Our Bay Area Olympians had a tremendous showing at the Paris Olympics, bringing home medals across numerous event categories.

We've compiled a comprehensive list of every local athlete. To read more or see highlights and interviews, click on an athlete name below.

Artistic swimming

Megumi Field | Stanford | Team artistic swimming: SILVER 🥈

Jacklyn Luu | Milpitas, Calif. & Stanford | Team artistic swimming: SILVER 🥈

Audrey Kwon | Stanford | Team artistic swimming: SILVER 🥈

Basketball

Stephen Curry | Golden State Warriors | Men's basketball: GOLD 🥇

Chelsea Gray | Hayward, Calif. | Women's basketball: GOLD 🥇

Sabrina Ionescu | Walnut Creek, Calif. | Women's basketball: GOLD 🥇

Cycling

Kristin Faulkner | San Francisco, Calif. | Women's road race: GOLD 🥇

Kristin Faulkner | San Francisco, Calif. | Women's team pursuit: GOLD 🥇

Haley Batten | Los Gatos, Calif. | Women's mountain bike: SILVER 🥈

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Diving

Kassidy Cook | Stanford | Women's springboard 3m synchronized: SILVER 🥈

Equestrian

Karl Cook | Woodside, Calif. | Team jumping: SILVER 🥈

Gymnastics

Asher Hong | Stanford | Men's team gymnastics: BRONZE 🥉

Brody Malone | Stanford | Men's team gymnastics: BRONZE 🥉

Rowing

Sailing

Hans Henken | San Francisco, Calif. & Stanford | Men's skiff: BRONZE 🥉

Soccer

Sophia Smith | Stanford | Women's soccer: GOLD 🥇

Naomi Girma | San Jose, Calif. & Stanford | Women's soccer: GOLD 🥇

Tierna Davidson | Menlo Park, Calif. & Stanford | Women's soccer: GOLD 🥇

Swimming

Track & Field

Volleyball

Water polo

Wrestling