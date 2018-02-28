 Protestors Denounce Immigration Raids Outside ICE Office Building in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

Protestors Denounce Immigration Raids Outside ICE Office Building in San Francisco

By Michelle Cabuag-Lim

5 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Protesters gather outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in San Francisco Wednesday, demanding answers as dozens of undocumented immigrants have been arrested across Northern California over the past few days.
More Photo Galleries
White Magic: Snow in Northern California
Search Dogs, Handlers Look for Signs of Hope in Montecito
Connect With Us
AdChoices