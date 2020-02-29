Fourth Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Santa Clara County

The Latest
SF District Attorney Boudin Announces New Policy Reforms, SFPOA Blasts Decision
Prosecutors will no longer charge people with the possession of contraband resulting from stop-and-frisk style pretextual searches or make use of status-based sentencing enhancements such as prior strikes or alleged gang affiliation status, except in extraordinary circumstances.
2 Students at Palo Alto Schools Sent Home Friday for Possible Coronavirus ExposureTwo students in Palo Alto schools were sent home Friday afternoon after district officials learned they might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). District officials were informed Friday that a parent of the two students was possibly exposed to COVID-19, according to a message for parents on the district’s web site from Don ...
Key Facts About the Novel Coronavirus and How to Help Prevent It
People are definitely aware of the coronavirus and the fact that the Centers for Disease Control is warning that more cases are should be anticipated in the Bay Area. Here are a few key questions and tips about the virus:
SF City Leaders Urge Citizens to Reject Xenophobia Amid Coronavirus Concerns
San Francisco city leaders on Friday urged residents and visitors to continue shopping at Chinese-owned business and to reject xenophobia associated with fears of the novel coronavirus.
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in San JoseA small plane with landing gear problems made an emergency “belly landing” just before noon Friday at San Jose International Airport. SJC spokesperson Rosemary Barnes said the small plane had four people onboard but no injuries reported. “It was a good landing,” said private pilot Lon Minier. “Any landing you can walk ...
6-Acre Brush Fire Burns in San Bruno Mountain State and County Park
Firefighters on Friday battled a small brush fire that broke out in San Bruno Mountain State and County Park amid dry conditions.
12-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Plays for Neighborhood Seniors
12-year-old Christopher Nguyen, featured in the book “Unselfish Kids,” started playing piano for seniors at an assisted living facility in Alameda when he was just 6.
McClymonds Students Help the Homeless as They Await Toxic Test Results
Their school is temporarily closed, but that doesn’t mean some McClymonds High School students are slacking off.
Business Down for Local Asian Restaurants Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Asian restaurants across the Bay Area are reporting significant drop-offs in business as novel coronavirus fears seem to be keeping customers away.
SF Suspect Arrested in Series of Commercial Burglaries
A suspect in a series of commercial burglaries dating back to last September has been arrested, the San Francisco Police Department announced Friday.
Coronavirus Concerns Impact Bay Area Events
Public health officials have warned of widespread disruptions at schools and at work as the U.S. fights the spread of the coronavirus. The impact has already started to hit the Bay Area, with the postponement of a game developers conference that was expected to draw 20,000 people to San Francisco. Jean Elle reports.
Judge Rules That Martinez Doesn’t Have to Redraw Council District Maps
The city of Martinez doesn’t have to redraw its City Council district boundary lines, a Superior Court judge ruled Friday, but warned city lawyers they should be ready to do so quickly — before the November general election — should a Malibu attorney and his Martinez clients appeal Friday’s ruling and win.
Agency: 2nd US Case of Person Who Got Virus From Community
Health officials have confirmed the second case of novel coronavirus in the United States believed to have been transmitted to a person who didn’t travel internationally or come in close contact with anyone who had it
Big Rig Crash on I-80 in Solano County Involves Multiple Vehicles, Injuries
A big rig crashed through a center divide on Interstate 80 in Solano County in what the California Highway Patrol said was a fatal collision involving multiple vehicles Friday morning.
Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders to Hold Rally in San Jose
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, will hold a rally in San Jose on Sunday, less than 48 hours before California votes as part of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary’s Super Tuesday.