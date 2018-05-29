 Meet the 16 Bay Area Wiz Kids Competing in the 2018 National Spelling Bee - NBC Bay Area
Meet the 16 Bay Area Wiz Kids Competing in the 2018 National Spelling Bee

By Jennifer Gonzalez

The National Spelling Bee is here and 16 Bay Area wiz kids are heading to Washington D.C. Tuesday in hopes of becoming the Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

Anisha Rao from Dublin, Anabel Loucks from Piedmont and Ojas Vatsyayan from Fremont all participated in the national qualifier during "Bee Week" - making it their first time qualifying in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

There are approximately 516 spellers in this year's Spelling Bee, a significant increase from last year where only 291 competed.

Spellers will compete Tuesday in Washington D.C.
