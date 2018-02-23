 Will Clark Signed Baseball, Holocaust Mementos Recovered From Stolen Vehicle in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

Will Clark Signed Baseball, Holocaust Mementos Recovered From Stolen Vehicle in San Francisco

10 PHOTOS

Friday, Feb 23, 2018

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of items recovered Friday from a stolen car in San Francisco's Richmond District. The items include mementos from the Holocaust, a baseball autographed by San Francisco Giants great Will Clark and family photos. Anyone who recognizes the items should contact the SFPD Richmond Station at 415-666-8000 or e-mail SFPDRichmondStation@sfgov.org and refer to case 180133773.
More Photo Galleries
Search Dogs, Handlers Look for Signs of Hope in Montecito
WAGS Brigade: Therapy Animals Bring Joy and Delight in SFO
Connect With Us
AdChoices