Will Clark Signed Baseball, Holocaust Mementos Recovered From Stolen Vehicle in San Francisco
10 PHOTOS
Friday, Feb 23, 2018
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of items recovered Friday from a stolen car in San Francisco's Richmond District. The items include mementos from the Holocaust, a baseball autographed by San Francisco Giants great Will Clark and family photos. Anyone who recognizes the items should contact the SFPD Richmond Station at 415-666-8000 or e-mail SFPDRichmondStation@sfgov.org and refer to case 180133773.