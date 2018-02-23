Police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of items recovered Friday from a stolen car in San Francisco's Richmond District. The items include mementos from the Holocaust, a baseball autographed by San Francisco Giants great Will Clark and family photos. Anyone who recognizes the items should contact the SFPD Richmond Station at 415-666-8000 or e-mail SFPDRichmondStation@sfgov.org and refer to case 180133773.