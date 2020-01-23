2020 Fight for Air Climb

Step up and make a positive impact for lung health by participating in a Fight For Air Climb event. Raise funds and challenge yourself to support the American Lung Association's mission while climbing the 52 Floors and 1,197 Stairs of the 555 California Street.

Whether you're climbing alone or with friends and family, for a healthier lifestyle or in honor of all those who are affected by lung disease, you'll feel victorious when you reach the top. Defeating the physical challenge and reaching the height of your fundraising potential will be a gratifying experience, and one that provides hope for millions of people. Every Step Counts as we unite in the fight for healthy lungs and clean air!

Register today and we'll help you reach your goals – from the first step in your Climb experience all the way to the finish line. Along the way, think about all the people you're helping, and remember: we're climbing for hope because they're fighting for breath.

For more information, click here.

WHEN: March 7, 2020, 8AM

WHERE: 555 California Street, San Francisco