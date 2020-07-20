Live Blog: Coronavirus Updates From July

NBC Bay Area launched a blog at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to provide updates on COVID-19. Here's an archive of the updates from our coverage in June.

Sunday, July 19

San Mateo County is the only Bay Area county not on the sate watch list, and people from across the region are heading there for services they can't get at home. But as the county sees more new COVID-19 cases, health leaders fear the state will put the county on the watch list in just a few days, meaning gyms and hair salons would have to shut down.

A new COVID-19 testing site will open in Alameda next Wednesday. It will have the capacity to test 500 people per day and return results within 15 minutes.

In Santa Clara County, mosques have figured out a way to continue their worship services despite the pandemic.

The Community Foods Market on San Pablo Avenue in West Oakland will close starting Monday morning, for at least 72 hours, after a store employee tested positive Sunday for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the market's CEO said.

Saturday, July 18

A San Francisco deputy who works as a bailiff at the city's Hall of Justice tested positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic and had followed safety protocols like wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing and hand washing regularly, the sheriff said.

Mayor London Breed expressed frustration after the county was placed on California's coronavirus watchlist.

“Can you wear a mask the whole time? Can you be socially distant? Can you wash your hands often? If you can’t, you’re not only risking your health and the health of others, but you’re also further pushing back the date when our city can open because we’re not reopening until we get this under control,” she said.

Read more about what she had to say, here.

School districts across the Bay Area continue to works towards a plan that works best for students and staff. Today, the San Mateo-Foster City School District revealed new details regarding going back to school.

Yosemite National Park was believed to be a safe haven from the pandemic, but results of a test of the park's raw sewage shows the virus is in fact in the park.

Friday, July 17

Gov. Newsom has unveiled strict criteria for reopening schools. For instance, schools in counties on the state's watch list are blocked from reopening in-person classes. Also, campus staff and students in 3rd grade and above must wear masks.

Mayor London Breed says San Francisco is pausing its reopening plans indefinitely to help slow the spread of coronavirus as a surge in cases sweeps across the region and state. In addition, officials said San Francisco has been placed on the state's watch list. San Francisco would be subjected to state-mandated business closures if it appears on the list for three consecutive days.

Polite requests to wear a mask from politicians are being replaced with frustrated pleas and talk of fines. San Mateo County is on the verge of being put on the state watch list because of an increase in cases so Supervisor David Canepa is urging people to do their part.

As COVID-19 cases climb around the country, there is a race – not only for more tests, but for ones that are more comfortable. A company in Finland is developing a test that works like a breathalyzer with results that come back in just two minutes, while a San Francisco-based lab is providing tests to underserved communities with results in 12 to 24 hours.

Thursday, July 16

Some city leaders and citizens groups say it's time to put San Mateo County on the state's coronavirus monitoring list.

What's school going to look like moving forward? We reached out to every Bay Area school district and asked for reopening plans.

Speaking of school, some year-round students in Hayward actually started their school year today, but as you would expect, it was quite a different experience.

Another California death row inmate has died from what appears to be complications of the coronavirus amid an outbreak sweeping through San Quentin State Prison, authorities said.

And at Santa Rita Jail, 40 more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, sheriff's officials said. This brings the jail's total to 46.

With coronavirus cases surging across the country, some medical professionals are ringing alarm bells. In Bay Area hospitals, doctors and nurses are seeing more patients, but they're noticing something different about them.

New data revealed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit shows 998 COVID-19 cases in child care facilities across California. The Unit documented how two Bay Area child care centers scrambled to prevent outbreaks after learning of COVID-19 positive cases among the kids who attend their facilities.

Investigative reporter Candice Nguyen talks about her team's process in uncovering the information and tracking down local cases of COVID-19 at California's child care facilities. She also reveals interesting elements that aren't included in the television investigation.

Three students within the Liberty Union High School District in eastern Contra Costa County have tested positive for coronavirus, the district said. They don't name the specific high school, but say the students who engaged in approved activities, contracted the virus while working out outside their pods – or workout groups.

Wednesday, July 15

Alameda County has announced the state gave them a green light to reopen outdoor dining and open the Oakland Zoo for outdoor activities.

In addition, places of worship can now hold outdoor services.

Certain business sectors in the South Bay are officially closed down after just two days of reopening and for many business owners, the effects are devastating. Ian Cull spoke to a San Jose barber shop owner that spent $30,000 to reopen only to be more frustrated than ever.

List of business sectors closed in Santa Clara County as of 12:01 a.m. 7/15:

-Hair and nail salons

-Gyms

-Indoor Malls

More on the list below.

One barbershop owner spent $30k to reopen his locations Monday. Now he's forced to close after 2 days.

Have you had to stand in long lines to get tested for COVID-19? These are now a common sight in the Bay Area, some are also waiting longer than expected for test results.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond held a press conference today in which he talked about how some school districts are approaching reopening for fall semester.

The 40th anniversary Santa Clara Art & Wine Festival is canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday, July 14

The Bay Area surpassed 35,000 confirmed coronavirus cases today.

The pandemic has claimed another Bay Area business. Louis' Restaurant, perched above the Sutro Baths in San Francisco, announced it is closing permanently after serving customers for 83 years.

Santa Clara County has opened three additional COVID-19 testing centers, with two locations in San Jose and one location in Gilroy.

Robot cooks have been in the Bay Area for a while, but now, some say robot cooks may become a necessity rather than a novelty.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced yesterday that many businesses will have to close again. That includes businesses in Santa Clara County.

Gyms, hair salons and nail salons in Santa Clara County that reopened on Monday will be forced to close Wednesday due to a new state order that also impacts the reopening of other industries. Bob Redell reports.

Monday, July 13

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that several industries statewide will need to close indoor operations as coronavirus cases spike. More extensive closures were ordered in counties on the state's monitoring list.

Effective immediately, CA is closing some indoor business operations statewide and additional indoor business operations in counties on @CAPublicHealth Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days.



Gyms, hair salons, nail salons and other businesses in Santa Clara County that reopened today will need to close Wednesday due to the new state order.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined Stanford University's dean of medicine For a talk on the challenges and medical progress made in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday, July 12

Alameda County released a statement Sunday saying it has been added to the state's county monitoring list.

This decision comes after a surge in coronavirus cases in the area. Click here to read more.

Alameda County's Food Bank has partnered with Amazon to deliver food to coronavirus patients that can't leave their homes to go buy food.

Santa Clara County will open three new testing locations; one in Gilroy and two in San Jose.

In Oakland, officials enacted weekend traffic and parking measures to avoid crowding at Lake Merritt.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday that a senior deputy is in critical condition in the ICU fighting to survive after becoming infected with COVID-19.

Saturday, July 11

Contra Costa County health officials have issued a revised order that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday requiring people to wear face coverings when gathering or dining outdoors except when eating. The order also prohibits indoor gatherings. Officials said that this new order comes in response to a spike in new coronavirus cases.

The San Francisco Zoo and Gardens will be able to reopen on Monday, while the reopening of other businesses like indoor restaurants and hair salons remains on hold due to a rise in CODID-19 cases, Mayor London Breed said Friday.

Santa Clara County's Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody released a video today talking about the rise in COVID-19 in the county and what the community can do to slow its spread.

Friday, July 10

Sonoma County has been notified by the state it has been placed under Gov. Gavin Newsom's watch list due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The county is the latest Bay Area county added to the list and joins Marin, Napa, Solano and Contra Costa.

If Sonoma County's coronavirus numbers do not improve by Monday, several businesses would have to close indoor operations for at least three weeks. That includes dining-in at restaurants and wine tasting indoors. Bars would have to shutdown completely, as well as movie theaters and museums. However, dining outside and wine tasting outdoors would still be allowed.

Looking for something good? Check out this story about Tom Butts. He spent more than 100 days in the hospital fighting the coronavirus. Today, he got to go home.

More than 8,000 California prisoners will be eligible for an early release program next month to make space for coronavirus safety measures, the state says.

A star player for the San Francisco Giants will not be playing in the shortened 2020 season. Buster Posey announced today he's skipping the 60-game season over concerns for his family's health and safety.

For the first time in state history, every registered voter in California will receive a mail in ballot to participate in the upcoming presidential election. State officials hope the absentee ballots will help increase safety during the coronavirus pandemic, but election officials and security experts tell the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit that some counties may not be prepared to handle hundreds of thousands of ballots without millions more in equipment and staffing.

Santa Clara County has released new guidelines for reopening public swimming pools on Monday. Swimmers must reserve a time slot, practice social distancing, wear a mask when not swimming and bring their own towel.

Santa Clara County has released new guidelines for reopening public swimming pools on Monday. Swimmers must reserve a time slot, practice social distancing, wear a mask when not swimming and bring their own towel.

Thursday, July 9

Gym time in Santa Clara County will be looking very different starting Monday. Among the requirements, no cardio machines and everyone has to wear facial covering even when exercising.

The city of Alameda will re-stripe a segment of Park Street this week to cordon off space for outdoor dining and shopping during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, city officials said.

Wednesday, July 8

San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she has taken a COVID-19 test and is waiting for the results after attending an event where an individual who had tested positive for coronavirus was also in attendance.

Today, I was informed that recently I attended an event that was also attended by an individual who was aware that they had tested positive for COVID-19.



Napa is the latest Bay Area county added to the state's watch list due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is asking the county to close indoor operations. A total of 26 counties are now on California's watch list.

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates in some CA counties.



CA is now asking Napa, San Benito, and Yolo to close indoor operations for:



-Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms



In the East Bay, UC Berkeley officials say they have seen a notable increase in students testing positive for COVID-19. The number of University Health Services positive cases increased from a running total of 23 since the start of the pandemic to 47 new cases in just a week, the university said. Campus officials said the majority of the new cases are tied to a series of recent parties connected to the CalGreek system.

Authorities say another death row inmate at San Quentin State Prison has died from apparent complications of the coronavirus.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Bay Area, some county leaders are looking for new ways to encourage people to wear mandated face coverings in public.

Are you ready for sports to make a comeback? After months of asking when sports seasons will resume, the main question is if they'll be able to continue. We spoke to Brodie Brazil from NBC Sports Bay Area for his take.

Tuesday, July 7

San Francisco is slowing down its reopening plans. The city will not reopen indoor dining and outdoor bars on July 13 due to rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Mayor London Breed said.

Outdoor dining can continue in Santa Clara County now that the state has approved the county's variance application, the county says. Additionally, the county's new health order announced last week will go into effect Monday, July 13.

Marin County is no longer allowing indoor dining for a minimum of three weeks out of concern over the spread of COVID-19 and the on-again-off again orders are causing a rough ride for restaurant owners.

Officers from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control gave notice to restaurants from Gilroy to Morgan Hill to cease all outdoor dining on Friday evening, leaving many city and Santa Clara County officials confused.

Monday, July 6

The state has rejected Santa Clara County's request to move into the next phase of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of farmworkers staying at a Southern California housing facility for migrant agricultural laborers tested positive for coronavirus. 188 out of 261 workers tested positive.

The San Francisco Giants confirmed two more individuals tested positive for coronavirus.

The team confirmed the two individuals are in self-isolation and will continue to follow MLB protocols until cleared by medical staff.

Sunday, July 5

After a surge in coronavirus cases, Marin County has announced that starting tonight at midnight, indoor dining will not be allowed for at least three weeks.

After a surge in coronavirus cases, Marin County has announced that starting tonight at midnight, indoor dining will not be allowed for at least three weeks.

Saturday, July 4

Santa Clara County’s application with the state for further reopening has been denied, although the county is continuing to communicate with the California Department of Public Health on the matter. As of now, residents are still required to follow the state order where it is stricter.

The nation celebrates Independence Day today, and although there would usually be several celebrations and people flocking beaches and parks for a 4th of July BBQ with friends and family, governor Gavin Newsom asks people to "protect one another from #COVID19."

This Independence Day, let us summon the courage that drove our Founders then, and the courage that drives all those who fight for America’s promise today, as we protect one another from #COVID19.



Despite the governor's orders to allow outside dining, a restaurant in Morgan Hill received a visit by Alcohol Beverage Control officers and were told to close all operations for allegedly not following state orders.

Read more about what happened, here.

Although many restrictions are in place, some people continue to leave their house for activities that used to be casual and normal pre-coronavirus.

On Friday, crowds flocked to Santana Row as Santa Clara County begged residents to stay home.

In San Francisco, officials shut down a second underground nightclub - the second since April.

Friday, July 3

With "reopening" on hold in much of the Bay Area, holiday weekend closures include roads and popular gathering spots, as well as beaches - though in some cases streets are closed to encourage safe shopping and dining during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that Marin County has been added to the California Department of Public Health’s list of counties that are being monitored due to an increase in COVID-19 cases or other coronavirus activity, Marin County Sheriff's officials confirmed. This could mean that there is a sudden increase in confirmed cases, hospitalizations or an increase in community spread, specifically in workplaces.

The placement of a county on the list can lead to a CDPH review of coronavirus containment strategies.



Thursday, July 2

Gov. Newsom is urging Californians to be smart this upcoming holiday weekend by wearing a mask and skipping traditional gatherings with family and friends. He has also unveiled a new public awareness campaign, involving billboards, TV and radio ads in multiple languages, urging Californians to follow the state’s mandate to wear a face covering. Check out a sample below.

Santa Clara County is seeking state approval to reopen gyms, nail and hair salons, and resume small gatherings with strict guidelines. The new health order could go into effect July 13.

#Breaking: Santa Clara County applying for state approval to reopen:



Gyms

Nail and hair salons

Hotels and motels

Public Transit

Religious services

Pools

Childcare

Summer camps



The next loss from the coronavirus may be the Oakland Zoo. The CEO says that the facility, home to over 700 animals, costs $2.5 million per month to operate and that the zoo is dangerously close to running out of funds if it's not permitted to reopen soon.

Wednesday, July 1

COVID-19 is not done with California. The Golden State is dealing with a surge in both cases and hospitalizations. Now some are wondering how difficult It will be to flatten the curve again.

Amid a recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco and statewide, city officials said it's too early to tell when businesses that had been set to reopen a day ago can resume.

Have you gotten tested for coronavirus? If you plan on doing so soon, heads up -- lines are getting longer.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference new guidelines ahead of the holiday weekend.

He focused on several counties, including three in the Bay area, that have to close some indoor operations effective immediately. Check it out:

Effective immediately, @CAPublicHealth is requiring counties that have been on the County Monitoring List for at least 3 days to move certain sectors outdoors or close. pic.twitter.com/NZv7cUHf9L — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 1, 2020

In addition, he also said all parking lots at Bay Area state beaches will be closed during the 4th of July weekend.

NEW: All parking facilities at state beaches in Southern CA and the Bay Area will be CLOSED for the upcoming weekend.#COVID19 does not take 4th of July off. Avoid crowds. Do not gather with people you do not live with.



For more details, click here.